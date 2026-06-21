Tigers' Troy Melton: Sharp in fourth win

Melton (4-0) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on one hit and three walks over six innings in a 4-1 victory over the White Sox. He struck out five.

Sam Antonacci led off the game with a solo shot, and it proved to be the only hit Melton would give up over 84 pitches (46 strikes). The quality start was the right-hander's third in five trips to the mound since being activated from the IL in late May, and his spot in the rotation seems secure while Jack Flaherty (ankle) and Justin Verlander (hamstring) remain sidelined. Melton will take a 2.56 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB through 31.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Astros.