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Tigers' Troy Melton: Sharp in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Melton did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Royals, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five over five innings.

Melton escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first inning and carried a shutout into the sixth before allowing a leadoff single and a two-run homer to Isaac Collins, ending his afternoon. Despite the late damage, the right-hander continued his impressive consistency, holding opponents to two runs or fewer in nine of his 10 starts this season. Melton owns a stellar 1.95 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 55:19 K:BB across 60 innings and is lined up to make his next start at home against the Orioles.

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