Vest earned the save in Thursday's win against Cleveland, striking out all three batters he faced in the ninth inning

Vest entered with a two-run lead and delivered a dominant performance, striking out the side in order to bounce back after giving up five earned runs across his previous two outings. The 30-year-old has now converted 22 of his 29 save chances on the season while carrying a 3.06 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 74:22 K:BB through 67.2 innings.