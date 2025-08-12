Vest tossed a scoreless inning of relief with a strikeout to earn the save in Monday's 2-1 win over the White Sox.

Though Kyle Finnegan has seemingly taken over closing duties from Vest since joining the Tigers at the trade deadline, it was Vest working the ninth inning Monday with Finnegan taking the eighth. It was the first save for Vest since July 20 and his 17th this season in 22 chances. Both pitchers figure to see high-leverage work moving forward, and while Finnegan is the top reliever to target in Detroit's bullpen at the moment, Vest still has some fantasy value in his current role.