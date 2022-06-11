Peralta allowed two runs on three hits in an inning of relief during Friday's loss to the Blue Jays. He struck out two.

The game was long out of reach by the time Peralta entered, as Detroit starter Elvin Rodriguez allowed eight runs in his four innings of work and the Tigers ultimately fell 10-1. It was the first time all season Peralta has allowed more than a single run in an appearance, and he still has a solid 1.54 ERA across 23.1 innings despite the hiccup. He should continue to be a valuable long reliever and spot starter for Detroit.