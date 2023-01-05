La Stella was released by the Giants on Thursday.
La Stella is owed $11.5 million in 2023, so there was no way he was getting claimed off waivers after the Giants designated him for assignment last month. The veteran infielder managed just a .677 OPS over two seasons in San Francisco while battling a multitude of injuries. He'll get another shot elsewhere now that he can be had cheaply.
