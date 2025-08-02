The Twins will activate Ober (hip) from the 15-day injured list to start Saturday against the Guardians at Progressive Field.

The Twins will likely wait until a few hours prior to Saturday's 4:10 p.m. ET opening pitch to make the transaction official, but Ober will rejoin the Minnesota rotation after he had been on the shelf since July 2 due to a left hip impingement. Ober built up to five innings and 65 pitches over the course of two minor-league rehab starts, so he could be operating with a light workload restriction Saturday.