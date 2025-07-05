Twins' Bailey Ober: Continues to throw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ober continues to throw while on the injured list and has received medicine to eliminate inflammation in his injured left hip, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Since Ober wasn't shut down from throwing, he has a better chance to return from the injured list when first eligible right after the All-Star break. Once the swelling is gone from his hip, he'll increase his throwing activity and a clearer timetable for his return will come into focus.