Ober allowed three runs on four hits and struck out four without walking a batter over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Tigers on Thursday.

Ober allowed a two-run home run to Riley Greene in the fourth inning and an RBI single to Colt Keith in the sixth. While Ober was stingy with baserunners, the Tigers were able to take advantage of his few mistakes. He's given up eight runs over 16.1 innings across three starts since returning from a left hip impingement. Overall, he's posted a 5.15 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 86:24 K:BB through 108.1 innings across 20 starts this season. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Athletics.