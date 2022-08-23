Ober (groin) was scheduled to face hitters in a live batting practice session Monday, MLB.com reports.
The live session represents a step forward in the rehab process for Ober, who has been throwing full-effort bullpen sessions featuring all of his pitches over the past couple of weeks. The Twins remain optimistic that Ober will be able to return from the 60-day injured list at some point in September, but it's unclear if he'll have enough time to properly build up for a starting role with the big club. Given that he's been sidelined since June 1 with the right groin strain, Ober will likely need to make multiple minor-league rehab appearances prior to being activated.