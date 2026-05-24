Twins' Bailey Ober: Mixed results in win

Ober (6-2) earned the win against the Red Sox on Sunday, allowing four runs on seven hits and no walks with three strikeouts over five innings.

Ober filled the zone with 59 strikes on 82 pitches, but three of the four runs he surrendered came via two homers. The 30-year-old has now yielded seven earned runs across 10 innings since throwing a complete-game shutout May 12, though he was still able to log at least five frames for the ninth straight outing. He'll carry a 3.92 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 43:17 K:BB across 62 innings this season into a road matchup against the Pirates.