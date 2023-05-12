Ober allowed three runs on six hits and no walks while striking out six batters over six innings in a no-decision against San Diego on Thursday.

Ober's outing didn't start off well, as he served up a solo homer to Fernando Tatis on the first pitch of the game. However, the right-hander rebounded from there, yielding just two more runs and completing six frames to record his second consecutive quality start. Ober's ERA actually jumped nearly a run (from 0.98 to 1.85) despite the solid outing, as he entered Thursday having given up one or zero runs in each of his first three starts. He's posted a 22:6 K:BB over 24.1 innings and has been a great find for fantasy managers after spending most of the first month of the season in the minors.