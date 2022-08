Ober (groin) will begin a bullpen progression Tuesday in Fort Myers, Fla., in hopes of a September return, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Ober has been out since early June with an aponeurotic plate injury, which he described as a tendon pulling on his pelvic bone. Because of the time he missed in addition to the fact that the Twins still want him to get stretched out for starting duty, Ober is likely at least three weeks away from coming off the 60-day injured list.