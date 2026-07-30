Twins' Bailey Ober: Rebounds with quality start

Ober did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Royals, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out three.

Both of the earned runs allowed by Ober came on a Jac Caglianone homer in the third inning, the first homer that the right-hander has given up in his last three starts. Still, it was a strong outing overall for Ober, as he logged his first quality start in his last seven outings. Overall, Ober is 7-3 with a 4.45 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 63:24 K:BB across 16 starts (87 innings) this season. He's tentatively in line to face the Royals again on the road his next time out.