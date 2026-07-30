Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Twins' Bailey Ober: Rebounds with quality start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Ober did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Royals, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out three.

Both of the earned runs allowed by Ober came on a Jac Caglianone homer in the third inning, the first homer that the right-hander has given up in his last three starts. Still, it was a strong outing overall for Ober, as he logged his first quality start in his last seven outings. Overall, Ober is 7-3 with a 4.45 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 63:24 K:BB across 16 starts (87 innings) this season. He's tentatively in line to face the Royals again on the road his next time out.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!