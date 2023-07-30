Ober (6-5) took the loss Saturday, surrendering six runs on 11 hits over four innings as the Twins were downed 10-7 by the Royals. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The right-hander was maybe catching a bit too much of the plate in this one, as homers by Bobby Witt in the first inning and Michael Massey in the second helped dig an early hole. Ober hasn't given up more than four runs in a start all season coming into Saturday, but keeping the ball in the park is becoming an issue, as 10 of the 13 home runs he's served up have come in his last nine starts -- a stretch in which he has a 3.96 ERA despite a strong 1.11 WHIP and 55:7 K:BB through 52.1 innings. He'll look to bounce back in his next outing, likely to come at home next weekend against Arizona.