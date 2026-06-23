Twins' Bailey Ober: Set for second bullpen session

Ober (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday of approximately 40 pitches, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Ober got back on a mound Saturday for the first time since landing on the injured list May 31, completing a 25-pitch bullpen session that apparently went off without a hitch. The right-hander is working his way back from a mild flexor strain and will still need to face hitters in live batting practice before the Twins send him out on a rehab assignment. Ober remains without a definitive timeline for a return, but he could have a chance at rejoining the Minnesota rotation during the final week before the All-Star break if he steers clear of any setbacks or delays in his throwing progression.