Twins' Bailey Ober: Sharp in return Thursday

Ober took a no-decision Thursday against the Guardians, allowing one run on three hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out five.

Sidelined since May 30 with a right flexor strain, Ober showed little to no signs of rust in his return to the major-league mound Thursday. The 30-year-old right-hander might have been able to last a bit longer had he been more stretched out -- he was pulled after tossing 74 pitches -- but it was still certainly his best showing since a May 12 shutout against the Marlins. Ober will look to have his workload restrictions loosened coming out of All-Star break, holding a 4.40 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 51:19 K:BB over 71.2 innings.