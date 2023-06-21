Ober (4-4) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on eight hits over six innings against the Red Sox. He struck out four.

Though Ober managed his third quality start in his last four appearances, he fell to his fourth loss of the season Tuesday. After holding Boston scoreless through three innings, Ober surrendered solo homers to Adam Duvall and Christian Arroyo in the fourth. Over his last three starts (17.1 innings), Ober owns a 4.15 ERA with an 18:3 K:BB and has served up five long balls. He's tentatively scheduled to make his next start during a three-game road series against Detroit this weekend.