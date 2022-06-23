Ober (groin) has started playing catch and said he's hopeful to return to the mound and throw a bullpen by the end of this week, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Ober has an aponeurotic plate injury, which he described as a tendon pulling on his pelvic bone, the Star Tribune adds. Ober could make the first of likely several rehab starts next week.
