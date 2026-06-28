Twins' Bailey Ober: Starts up rehab assignment

Ober (elbow) struck out one batter and allowed three earned runs on seven hits and no walks over 3.1 innings in a rehab start Sunday with High-A Cedar Rapids.

After completing a throwing progression, Ober was cleared to kick off a rehab assignment Sunday. Per Aaron Gleeman of AaronGleeman.com, the Twins were planning for Ober to throw around 50 pitches in his first game action since May 30. He ended up narrowly exceeding that limit, spotting 38 of his 57 pitches for strikes in the rehab outing. Ober will likely need at least one more appearance in the minors to get further stretched out, but he appears on pace to return from the 15-day injured list shortly before the All-Star break. Ober has been on the shelf since June 1 due to a right flexor strain.