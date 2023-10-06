Ober is being considered as the Twins mull their starting pitcher options for Saturday's Game 1 of the ALDS in Houston, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Joe Ryan was going to start a potential AL Wild Card Series Game 3 for the Twins, so he's also a candidate for Game 1 of the ALDS and perhaps the favorite for the start. Kenta Maeda is also in the mix. Ober wasn't even on the AL Wild Card Series roster because the team needed only three starters, but he told Hayes that the Twins "have dropped hints he'll pitch at some point" during the ALDS. Ober held a 2.08 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 21.2 innings since rejoining the club on Sept. 15 following a stint in the minors.