Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Monday that Thielbar (hamstring) will begin the season on the injured list, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Thielbar had seemed to be progressing in his recovery from a left hamstring injury, but evidently he will run out of time. It's a blow to a bullpen that will also be without Jhoan Duran (oblique) at the start of the season.