Correa (illness) was seen working out at Target Field on Tuesday and said he expects to return from the COVID-19-related injured list Wednesday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Correa's presence at team facilities suggests he's cleared all COVID-19-related protocols after testing positive for the virus May 31, so at this stage, he'll just need to prove that he's feeling good from a conditioning standpoint after the week-long layoff. Assuming the Twins are satisfied with how the 27-year-old responded to Tuesday's workout, he should be back in the lineup at shortstop for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.