Correa went 4-for-5 with an RBI in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Giants.

Correa delivered a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning to get the Twins on the board. This was the shortstop's first four-hit effort of the season, his sixth of three-plus hits and his third multi-hit game in his last six contests. The big performance raised his slash line to .274/.353/.436 with 15 home runs, 43 RBI, 52 runs scored, 15 doubles and a triple through 101 games this year.