Correa was scratched from the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants due to a bruised right heel, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Correa was initially slated to bat third and play short Saturday but was a late scratch as he tends to a bruised heel. In his place, Willi Castro will play shortstop and Ryan Jeffers will enter the lineup. With just one game left before the All-Star break, the Twins could opt to play it safe with Correa.