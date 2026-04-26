Prielipp is slated to start Monday's game against the Mariners at Target Field.

The Twins have elected to keep the 25-year-old lefty around for another turn through the rotation after a serviceable showing in his MLB debut Wednesday, when he struck out six and allowed two earned runs on four hits and no walks over four innings in a no-decision versus the Mets. Since Mick Abel (elbow) is set to remain on the injured list through at least the upcoming week, Prielipp will tentatively line up for a two starts, with his second turn expected to come over the weekend at home versus the Blue Jays.