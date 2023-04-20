The Twins don't want to rush Prielipp back as he gets symptomatic treatment for general elbow soreness, according to president of baseball operations Derek Falvey, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

We can't really downplay any elbow issue with a pitcher, especially one like Prielipp who recently returned from Tommy John surgery. However, as Falvey notes, Prielipp's fastball/slider combination was outstanding in camp prior to him getting shut down, so there is enough upside here to be patient in deeper dynasty leagues unless the diagnosis worsens.