Prielipp allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Wednesday.

Heading into a start in Sacramento didn't look to be a good recipe for Prielipp, who had allowed nine homers over his last nine outings. He avoided the long ball Wednesday, and he left with the Twins ahead before reliever Andrew Morris squandered the lead in the sixth inning. Prielipp has still had an unimpressive August, allowing 23 runs over 26.2 innings over five starts. He's winless in those games. The southpaw is at a 5.55 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 106:39 K:BB across 99 innings through 19 starts in the majors this year. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Tigers.