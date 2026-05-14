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The Twins will push Prielipp's next start by a day or two, and will call up Zebby Matthews to start Thursday's game against the Marlins, Bobby Nightengale of The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.

The Twins are looking to limit Prielipp's usage, given that he's never pitched more than 83.2 innings in a professional season, and has had two Tommy John surgeries in his career.

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