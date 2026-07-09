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Twins' Connor Prielipp: No-decision in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Prielipp did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Twins, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out six.

After his 10 strikeout performance last start, Prielipp was not as efficient this game as he only got through five innings (49 of 83 pitches as strikes) after three straight six inning outings. Prielipp has struggled to settle in to the rotation in his rookie season, with a 5.15 ERA and a 60:22 K:BB minus his first two starts. The 25-year-old is not scheduled to start again before the All-Star game.

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