Twins' Connor Prielipp: Strong showing in return

Prielipp (3-5) allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out five over 5.2 innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Sunday.

Prielipp faced the minimum through five innings, thanks to a pair of double plays. He was pulled after the Athletics turned the lineup over in the sixth, and Cole Sands wound up giving up a home run to Nick Kurtz that put a run on Prielipp's line. It was still an encouraging performance for Prielipp after the southpaw was sidelined by a blister. He's now at a 4.73 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 76:26 K:BB through 72.1 innings over 14 starts this season. The rookie is projected to make his next start in Seattle.