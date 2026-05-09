Prielipp took the loss Friday against the Guardians, surrendering four runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out six batters over five innings.

Prielipp got into trouble quickly Friday, allowing the first three batters he faced to reach base. A fielding error by Luke Keaschall allowed the Guardians to put their first run on the board, Rhys Hoskins' sacrifice fly scored another, and Travis Bazzana's first career home run made it a 4-0 game in the first inning. Prielipp allowed just three more men to reach base over the next four innings, but Minnesota's comeback effort fell short. Keaschall's error allowed for just one of Cleveland's first-inning runs to count against Prielipp, giving the 25-year-old lefty four consecutive starts with no more than two earned runs allowed. He'll aim to make it five straight when he takes the mound next week against Miami.