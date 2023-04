Prielipp is on the 7-day injured list at High-A Cedar Rapids while the team evaluates his surgically repaired left elbow, sportswriter Jeff Johnson reports.

The 48th overall pick in last year's draft, Prielipp made his first pro start April 8, giving up three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three in four innings. He had Tommy John surgery in 2021 and only threw 28 innings during his time at Alabama.