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Twins' Connor Prielipp: Won't make start this week

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Prielipp isn't listed among the Twins' probable starting pitchers for their three-game weekend series versus the Yankees in New York.

The Twins will end up going with a four-man rotation during their six-game week, with Prielipp having his turn skipped after he struck out a career-high 10 batters over six innings in his last outing Sunday against the Rockies. Prielipp has covered six innings and tossed 90-plus pitches in four of his last five starts, so the Twins may simply be looking to manage the workload of the 25-year-old lefty, who previously underwent Tommy John surgery in 2021 and a UCL repair with an internal brace in July 2023. If he isn't used out of the bullpen over the weekend, Prielipp will likely re-enter the rotation at some point during the Twins' home series with the Guardians that runs Tuesday through Thursday.

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