Pagan picked up his eighth save of the season Saturday against the Rays, striking out two batters while retiring the side in order in a scoreless ninth inning.

Pagan was tasked with protecting a one-run lead after Jhoan Duran threw a scoreless eighth inning and never let the Rays have much of a chance, sandwiching a groundout between a pair of strikeouts. He now has an 8-4 lead over Duran on the Twins' saves leaderboard. The outing lowered his season ERA to 2.57.