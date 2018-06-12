Twins' Gregorio Petit: Designated for assignment
Petit was designated for assignment by Minnesota.
He'll likely accept an assignment to Triple-A Rochester as it's unlikely another team will claim him. Petit provided a decent stopgap (hitting .308 in 26 AB) as a utility infielder while Miguel Sano was on the DL, but he isn't needed any longer. He may spend the rest of the season in the minors with Jorge Polanco nearing a return from an 80-game suspension.
More News
-
Twins' Gregorio Petit: Promoted to big leagues•
-
Twins' Gregorio Petit: Heads to Minnesota•
-
Blue Jays' Gregorio Petit: Signs minor league deal with Blue Jays•
-
Gregorio Petit: Non-tendered by Angels•
-
Angels' Gregorio Petit: Designated for assignment•
-
Angels' Gregorio Petit: Gets first start in left field•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...