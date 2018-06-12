Petit was designated for assignment by Minnesota.

He'll likely accept an assignment to Triple-A Rochester as it's unlikely another team will claim him. Petit provided a decent stopgap (hitting .308 in 26 AB) as a utility infielder while Miguel Sano was on the DL, but he isn't needed any longer. He may spend the rest of the season in the minors with Jorge Polanco nearing a return from an 80-game suspension.

More News
Our Latest Stories