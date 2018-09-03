Petit's contract was purchased by the Twins on Monday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

The 33-year-old appeared in 12 games for the Twins earlier in the season, hitting .308, before eventually being designated for assignment. He's back on the roster now and will fill a backup infield role down the stretch. Logan Morrison (hip) was moved to the 60-day disabled list in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories