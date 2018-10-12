Twins' Gregorio Petit: Off 40-man roster
Petit was outrighted to Triple-A Rochester on Thursday.
Petit slashed .246/.313/.279 over 61 at-bats with the Twins this season after signing a minor-league deal last December. The 33-year-old is able to elect free agency and will likely pursue another minor-league deal for next season.
