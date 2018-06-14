Petit cleared waivers Thursday and accepted his assignment to Triple-A Rochester.

As expected, Petit will report to the Red Wings after passing through waivers unclaimed. Barring any injuries to the big-league club, the 33-year-old will likely spend the rest of the year in the minors with Jorge Polanco on the cusp of returning from suspension. Petit owns a .293/.323/.362 line across 17 games with Rochester this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories