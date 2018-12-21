Phillies' Gregorio Petit: Signs with Phillies
Petit agreed to a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training.
Petit played in 26 games for the Twins this past year, hitting .246/.313/.279 with three RBI and three stolen bases in a reserve role. The 34-year-old will try to latch on with the Phillies in a similar capacity, though starting the year in Triple-A with Lehigh Valley seems more likely barring a phenomenal spring training. Either way, don't expect much value from a fantasy perspective.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...