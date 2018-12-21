Petit agreed to a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Petit played in 26 games for the Twins this past year, hitting .246/.313/.279 with three RBI and three stolen bases in a reserve role. The 34-year-old will try to latch on with the Phillies in a similar capacity, though starting the year in Triple-A with Lehigh Valley seems more likely barring a phenomenal spring training. Either way, don't expect much value from a fantasy perspective.