Petit's contract was selected by the Twins on Tuesday.

With Miguel Sano (hamstring) heading to the disabled list, the Twins were in need of a new position player. Petit most recently appeared in the majors back in 2016, but he holds just a .249 batting average with four home runs in his big-league career. He was hitting .293 in 58 at-bats with Triple-A Rochester prior to being promoted however, and offers lots of positional versatility off the bench. To make room for him on the active roster, Dietrich Enns was designated for assignment.