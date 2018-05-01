Petit's contract was selected by the Twins on Tuesday.

With Miguel Sano (hamstring) heading to the disabled list, the Twins were in need of a new position player. Petit most recently appeared in the majors back in 2016, but he holds just a .249 batting average with four home runs in his big-league career. He was hitting .293 in 58 at-bats with Triple-A Rochester prior to being promoted however, and offers lots of positional versatility off the bench. To make room for him on the active roster, Dietrich Enns was designated for assignment.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories