Twins' Gregorio Petit: Promoted to big leagues
Petit's contract was selected by the Twins on Tuesday.
With Miguel Sano (hamstring) heading to the disabled list, the Twins were in need of a new position player. Petit most recently appeared in the majors back in 2016, but he holds just a .249 batting average with four home runs in his big-league career. He was hitting .293 in 58 at-bats with Triple-A Rochester prior to being promoted however, and offers lots of positional versatility off the bench. To make room for him on the active roster, Dietrich Enns was designated for assignment.
More News
-
Twins' Gregorio Petit: Heads to Minnesota•
-
Blue Jays' Gregorio Petit: Signs minor league deal with Blue Jays•
-
Gregorio Petit: Non-tendered by Angels•
-
Angels' Gregorio Petit: Designated for assignment•
-
Angels' Gregorio Petit: Gets first start in left field•
-
Angels' Gregorio Petit: Hits grand slam against Houston•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...