Jax has thrown six scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts and no walks this spring.

He's in midseason form and ready to return as the primary setup man to closer Jhoan Duran. Jax's 3.3 barrel percentage allowed was in the 97th percentile last season, while his hard-hit percentage, average exit velocity and 56.8 percent ground ball rate were all well above-average. He should be a significant source of holds (23 last season) and an occasional save again this year.