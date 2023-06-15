Jax picked up the save Wednesday against the Brewers, striking out one over one scoreless inning.

Jax entered the game in the ninth inning and went 1-2-3 through the Brewers' lineup to nail down his first save of the season. The right-hander, who'd blown all four of his save opportunities this season coming in, threw a sweeper on seven of his 11 pitches to end the game. He has not allowed a run since May 19 against the Angels, registering 12 strikeouts with no walks over that stretch (9.2 innings).