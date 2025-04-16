Bader went 3-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base Tuesday against the Mets.

The speedy outfielder drove in a go-ahead run on a ground ball in the fourth inning, pushing Minnesota on top 3-2. Matt Wallner (hamstring) had to exit Tuesday's game, and Bader is a candidate for additional at-bats until the former is healthy. Bader could be a sneaky source of power and speed for fantasy managers in a more consistent role, as he's batting .255 with three home runs, 11 RBI, four runs scored and one stolen base through 47 at-bats to begin the season.