Odorizzi (back) looked good after throwing Monday and is expected to start sometime during the Twins' weekend series in Kansas City, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Odorizzi has been dealing with upper-back stiffness since mid-July, causing him to miss the early part of the season. He won't miss much more time, though it's not yet clear what kind of workload he'll be ready to handle in his first start of the year.