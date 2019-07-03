Odorizzi was removed from Tuesday's game at Oakland with an apparent finger issue, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Odorizzi was visited by manager Rocco Baldelli and the athletic trainer during the fourth inning and they appeared to be examining one of his fingers. The 29-year-old gave up six runs (five earned) across three innings prior to leaving the game. The specifics of the issue remain unclear, but if there is any concern at all the team could push his next start -- currently scheduled for Sunday -- to after the All-Star break.