Duran allowed a hit and struck out two over a scoreless inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Mariners.

Duran had a rough patch of allowing five runs (four earned) over three appearances earlier in July, but this was his third straight scoreless outing. The hard-throwing righty is up to 16 saves in 19 chances this season. He's maintained a strong 2.11 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 49:15 K:BB through 38.1 innings as the Twins' closer.