Duran picked up the save Friday against Oakland. He allowed one run on two hits over one inning. He did not walk a batter.

Duran's form has been shaky recently, posting an 0-2 record with an 8.41 ERA in the month of July so far. However, the 25-year-old's 13 saves are a career high, and he still sports a solid 1.05 WHIP on the year. The right-hander is far from an elite option, but he has promise going forward.