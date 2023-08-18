Ryan (groin) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports.

Ryan tossed a bullpen session Tuesday and came out of it with no concerns, clearing the way for his return to game action. It's not clear how many rehab starts he will need before being activated, but since he's only been out for just over two weeks it's possible he'll just require one. If that's the case, he could conceivably rejoin the Twins' rotation next week in Milwaukee or back at home versus the Rangers.