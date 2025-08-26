Ryan (12-7) took the loss Monday against the Blue Jays, conceding six runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings with seven strikeouts.

The 29-year-old was tagged for six runs for the second time this season, with the previous occurrence happening April 20 at Atlanta. Ryan managed to generate only nine whiffs out of his 93 total pitches, as he coughed up multiple long balls for the third time this season in 25 total starts. After allowing a two-run homer to Alejandro Kirk to cap a four-run first inning, Ryan then gave up a solo shot to Andres Gimenez in the second. The Minnesota right-hander will carry a 3.04 ERA and 0.97 WHIP across 148 total frames into his next matchup, which currently lines up to come against San Diego at home this weekend.